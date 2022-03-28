Plastic Surgeon Dr. Timothy Greco Announces Office Remodel

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The office of board-certified facial cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Timothy Greco, providing various types of facial plastic surgery in the Philadelphia area along with minimally invasive treatments and other aesthetic services, is getting a “facelift” this March. Phase One of the office renovation plan concluded in the fall and included an expansion, adding three new treatments rooms, including a skincare aesthetician room and an injection room. Phase Two of the renovation plan, which will consist of cosmetic updates to the original office space, is set to begin at the end of the month.



Aesthetician Whittney Hauck, a licensed medical esthetician experienced in aesthetic treatments including microneedling, will continue to deliver leading edge patient care, operating from the upcoming skincare aesthetician room. Dr. Greco and staff are also pleased to welcome their newest addition, nurse injector Brenda Luckett, BSN, RN.

For more than a decade, Brenda has worked and trained with experts in the industry. After attaining her BSN from Wayne State University, Brenda started her nursing career at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, then became involved in medical aesthetics in 2008. It was at this time that she began performing cosmetic injectables and laser treatments. She became certified in neurotoxins, facial fillers, and laser skin treatments. She is highly knowledgeable on skin care and believes that enhancing the skin’s condition is the first step toward putting your best face forward.

“Working in the NICU for more than 15 years has been very complementary to my career as an aesthetic nurse. Caring for the most fragile of patients has given me a gentle and precise hand with my treatments. Putting my clients at ease is extremely important to me, and I feel extremely humbled to gain their trust,” Brenda said. “My approach to aesthetics is helping my clients look like a younger version of themselves.”

In honor of the remodel and to welcome Brenda, an introductory offer on injectables will be available for new patients. BOTOX® will be priced at $12 per unit for more than 50 units or $14 per unit for less than 50 units.

Want to learn more about the minimally invasive procedures, aesthetic services, and facial plastic surgery from Dr. Timothy Greco and his team? Call (610) 664-8830 or fill out a contact form set up a consultation.