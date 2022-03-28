Kering: Disclosure of transactions in own shares - March 21 to 25, 2022

English French





Paris, March 28, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 21 to 25, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/03/2022 FR0000121485 1 673 574.6665 XPAR TOTAL 1673 574.6665

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/23919ce54213ded3/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-March-21-to-25-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

