Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 18/3/2022
|197,786
|557.41
|110,247,511
|Monday, 21 March 2022
|204
|555.00
|113,220
|Tuesday, 22 March 2022
|167
|565.00
|94,355
|Wednesday, 23 March 2022
|7,323
|566.69
|4,149,884
|Thursday, 24 March 2022
|8,917
|560.37
|4,996,846
|Friday, 25 March 2022
|2,907
|554.56
|1,612,097
|In the period 21/3/2022 - 25/3/2022
|19,518
|561.86
|10,966,401
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/3/2022
|217,304
|557.81
|121,213,913
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,738,028 treasury shares corresponding to 6.82% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
