Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 18/3/2022197,786557.41110,247,511  
Monday, 21 March 2022204555.00113,220  
Tuesday, 22 March 2022167565.0094,355  
Wednesday, 23 March 20227,323566.694,149,884  
Thursday, 24 March 20228,917560.374,996,846  
Friday, 25 March 20222,907554.561,612,097  
In the period 21/3/2022 - 25/3/202219,518561.8610,966,401  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/3/2022217,304557.81121,213,913  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,738,028 treasury shares corresponding to 6.82% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

