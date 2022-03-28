Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.



The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 18/3/2022 197,786 557.41 110,247,511 Monday, 21 March 2022 204 555.00 113,220 Tuesday, 22 March 2022 167 565.00 94,355 Wednesday, 23 March 2022 7,323 566.69 4,149,884 Thursday, 24 March 2022 8,917 560.37 4,996,846 Friday, 25 March 2022 2,907 554.56 1,612,097 In the period 21/3/2022 - 25/3/2022 19,518 561.86 10,966,401 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 25/3/2022 217,304 557.81 121,213,913 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,738,028 treasury shares corresponding to 6.82% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

