Axcient Honored for 5-Star Partner Program by CRN

DENVER, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.



CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that offer innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

“Axcient’s partner program is focused on enabling MSPs to protect their clients’ business-critical data with our award-winning backup and disaster recovery technology,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “As the industry evolves and the cybersecurity risks increase, we continue to enhance the program to help our high-performing MSP partners to grow their businesses profitably. We thank CRN for recognizing our commitment to the channel.”

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

Categorized in Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, benefits scale as partner grow their business with Axcient. Based on compliance with program requirements and business performance metrics—specifically monthly recurring revenue (MRR)—Axcient partners can get promoted to new tiers based on biannual evaluations.

The Axcient Partner Program offers MSPs certification and training opportunities, virtual labs, access to Market Development Funds, and more.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

