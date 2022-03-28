MacKenzie Scott Donates $10 Million to Military-Focused Mental Health Treatment Nonprofit, The Headstrong Project

New York, NY, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headstrong Project Inc. (“Headstrong”), a national-facing mental health practice of choice providing military connected individuals and their family members with barrier-free mental health treatment, today announced that it has received a $10 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. The funds will allow Headstrong to accelerate the delivery of their pioneering model of mental health care to U.S. military-connected members and their families.

“I am incredibly humbled by the generosity and kindness of Ms. Scott, as well as her confidence in our organization. I am ever mindful of the responsibility that comes with this gift,” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Chief Executive Officer. “A portion of the donation will be leveraged immediately to prioritize accelerating clinical growth and to push forward our fiscal year 2023 growth plans. This, alongside our 2022 expansion plans into Florida, Massachusetts and the Pacific Northwest, will allow Headstrong to provide the lifesaving mental health care our military community needs right now.”

Since its founding in 2012, Headstrong has provided mission-critical mental health care to address the alarming veterans’ suicide epidemic and the ever-widening gap in accessing equitable mental health care in America.

“Two years of a global pandemic and the current events in Afghanistan and the Ukraine have taken a toll on the mental health of our military community. Ms. Scott’s generous gift allows us the opportunity to save more lives during these trying times,” said Paul Casey, Chairman of the Headstrong Board.

The gift allows for increased capacity to serve an additional 300 to 400 clients by the end of 2022, and to continue that growth through 2023 and beyond.

About Headstrong

Headstrong is a leading, national-facing mental health network for our nation’s military connected members and their families that delivers cost-free, bureaucracy-free and stigma-free evidence-based treatment with industry leading outcomes. Our practice is founded on three leading principles: Unequaled access to best-in-class clinicians who deliver transformative care through individualized treatment with integrity. Our professional staff, accomplished clinicians and generous donors unite in a singular purpose - to deliver the courage, tools and ability to recover and grow following trauma.

Currently operating in 12 states and within the District of Columbia, Headstrong’s trauma-informed clinical partners provide individualized, evidence-based care to more than 2,700 military connected members and their families since inception and approximately 1,000 active clients monthly. To learn more visit getheadstrong.org.