Global Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Awarded Five-Star Rating in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Waterloo, Ontario, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again awarded eSentire a 5-Star rating for its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors who go above and beyond to transform how value is delivered through the channel, to the end user customer. This is the fourth consecutive year that eSentire’s Partner Program has been awarded CRN’s 5-Star rating.

Over the last year, eSentire made significant investments in its Partner Program, transforming its partner experience to reflect an ecosystem approach, structured entirely on enhancing the delivery of value to the end customer. By shifting the focus away from partner levels and channel tiers, eSentire was able to successfully map partner engagement, productivity and overall experience to the different ways consumers wanted to engage with the firm’s 24/7 Multi-Signal Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services, whether it be through marketplaces, MSPs, MSSPs, Trusted Advisors, Distributors or Technology Partners. eSentire prides itself on delivering industry leading time to value in threat detection and complete response, with a Mean Time to Contain of less than 15 minutes, no matter how the customer engages with its service. In fact, the firm makes provisioning cyber protections through its partners seamless, in a matter of days, versus the traditional months-long onboarding. eSentire also provides its MSP and global telecommunications partners with greater visibility into their customers’ security environments and the work being actioned on their behalf, by integrating with their management platforms.

eSentire is slated to triple its investment in its partner program this year—evolving to an ecosystem experience which is wholly dedicated to arming partners to bring total value to the end customer. eSentire is doing this by developing a partner experience that encourages collaboration, removes friction, and enables partners to deliver increased value to their customers. eSentire is developing new distribution channels, expanding geographic coverage, implementing a new rewards program, and expanding its Atlas Extended Detection and Response platform and investigative agent as a complete Atlas XDR SaaS offering, with the expectation of driving 50% of its annual bookings through its partner program. The company recently announced the expansion of its global operations and its strategic partnerships in APAC in response to increased demand from enterprise and mid-size businesses looking for proven, robust end-to-end MDR services to defend against increasingly complex cyber attacks. Australia has been selected as eSentire’s initial point of entry for the APAC region.

“eSentire is committed to delivering value with and through our ecosystem partners as we continue to put businesses globally ahead of threat disruption,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “By transforming our partner program to recognize the full contributions of our ecosystem, we have successfully improved the flexibility and scalability of our security services, and prioritized security enablement across all routes to market. We take real ownership in how we protect our 1200 customers from business disruption, and as we scale our reach through the ecosystem, together we will continue to bring robust, personalized, and cost-effective Managed Detection and Response services to market, in new and innovative ways.”

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths. The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc. is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1200+ organizations in 75+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com