Global Medical Lasers Market is estimated close to $3.5 Billion (2020). Market segments are growing at a CAGR from 8-12% through 2020-2025

Medi-Tech Insights: The medical lasers market is driven by growing medical/aesthetic procedures, technological advancements, and an aging population.

Medical lasers use precisely focused light sources to treat or remove tissues. These are used during cosmetic surgeries, refractive eye surgeries, dental procedures, and general surgeries. Further, medical lasers are also used in radiotherapy for patient positioning.

The medical lasers market is driven by growing prevalence of ophthalmic, dermatology, and dental disorders.

Demand for medical lasers is expected to grow as the prevalence of various disorders increases. Ophthalmic is one of the major segments and its growth is driven by the rising incidence of cataracts/glaucoma/age-related macular degeneration (AMD). According to the CDC statistics, ~17% of the people over 40 years of age in the U.S. suffer from cataract conditions (~21 million population). The incidence of cataracts is projected to reach 30 million by 2028 in the USA. As per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, the number of people suffering from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) will grow from 196 million in 2020 to 288 million by 2040.

Technological advancements are driving the demand for medical lasers

Medical laser companies are consistently launching innovative products with new features and applications. For instance, Norlase (HQ: Denmark/US), has developed a medical laser with 1/10th of the size of competing products, is battery-powered, and has voice control features. Such technological advancements have helped broaden the adoption of medical lasers.

COVID-19 underscored the importance of Laser-assisted dentistry

The American Dental Association (ADA) has recommended reducing aerosol production to help prevent transmission of the virus during dental procedures. Many dental practices use traditional high-speed handpieces that produce an aerosol. The use of medical lasers can reduce aerosol production. For instance, Biolase, a dental lasers company - claims to generate 98% less aerosol than dental handpieces. This is likely to increase the demand for dental lasers by the dental practices.

“In this new age, an aerosol reduction is of the highest importance making dental lasers a vital tool for dentists. Driven by COVID-19 pandemic, the market will witness rapid adoption of dental lasers.” – Global Product Manager, Leading Dental Laser Company

Competitive Landscape: Medical Lasers Market

The medical lasers market is competitive and fragmented. The key players in the medical lasers market are Lumenis, Dentsply Sirona, Alcon, Iridex, Biolase, AMD Lasers, Boston Scientific, Bausch & Lomb, Cutera, Cynosure, Syneron-Candela, Zeltiq (part of Allergan), Ellex, Ziemer, Nidek, Lap Lasers, and Cypra, among others.

