Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced the Fall 2022 launch of its Master of Business Administration – Management Science (MBA STEM)

Belmont, California, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business education programs must continuously adapt to prepare graduates to meet the needs of an ever-changing workforce. Notre Dame de Namur’s School of Business and Management is pleased to announce the launch of its STEM-designated Master of Business Administration – Management Science program. Fluency in STEM principles allows business leaders to thrive in emergent industries while inspiring an appetite for innovation.

“It is critical that today’s managers have the skills to bridge the gap between business and technology with the skills managers need to improve decision-making,” said School of Business and Management interim Dean James Fogal.

Students will complete a thoroughly redesigned coherent MBA STEM curriculum – not a STEM add-on. As such, they will learn to think critically, perform analytically, and apply ethical decision-making skills to become effective managers and change agents in the global landscape.

“Through experiential learning taught by real-world practitioners able to provide practical context, students will develop and refine skills they can immediately transfer to their careers,” said Fogal.

This STEM-designated program allows international students on an F-1 visa to extend their time in OPT (Optional Practical Training) from 12 to 36 months in the U.S. This extra 24 months makes them more hirable and affords them extended professional training.

