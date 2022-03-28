CRN® Honors Puppet with 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, is being celebrated by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.



“It's an honor for the Puppet Channel Partner Program to be recognized as a 5-star program by CRN,” says Leslie Lorenco, Global Channel Director for Puppet. “Over the past 12 months, we've made significant changes to our channel program with the goal of better enabling our partners and equipping them with the tools and resources they need to be successful and profitable. Moving forward, Puppet partners can expect to see this trend continue as we invest further in programs and benefits that make it easier for partners to grow together with Puppet.”

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

The Puppet Channel Partner program was recently relaunched as a competency-based program. With this new program, Puppet extended sales incentives, marketing benefits, and product training to more partners while placing greater focus on partners that differentiate themselves by obtaining Puppet product certifications. Puppet’s priority remains to enable and support partners as they serve as trusted advisors to their customers. Puppet’s almost-200 channel partners include some of the world’s largest companies and government institutions, operating across 35 countries.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Puppet

Puppet empowers people to innovate through infrastructure automation. For more than a dozen years, Puppet has pioneered the way in which infrastructure and operation teams scale infrastructure in the largest and fastest growing organizations in the world. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to strengthen customers’ security posture, compliance standards, and business resiliency beyond the data center to the cloud. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com.