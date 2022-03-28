Zoom Announces Next Evolution of Global Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) launched its Zoom Up Partner Program, a unified, holistic, global partner framework that makes it simple for partners to transact and grow their business with Zoom. The Zoom Up Partner Program (Zoom Up) rewards partners for their continued investments in Zoom, introduces new ways to engage and leverage the Zoom Platform, and for the first time, offers the resale of Zoom Phone with Zoom calling plans for qualified partners in select countries.



Zoom Up incentivizes and empowers partners to gain further knowledge and expertise, expand their customer reach, and differentiate their business by providing five key business benefits:

Launch of Zoom Phone with Native Capabilities : Enables qualified partners in select countries to sell the full suite of Zoom Phone licenses with Zoom calling plans, opening the opportunity for resale partners to easily offer the full Zoom Platform.

: Enables qualified partners in select countries to sell the full suite of Zoom Phone licenses with Zoom calling plans, opening the opportunity for resale partners to easily offer the full Zoom Platform. A Single and Simple Architecture : A unified, holistic framework enables further alignment and cohesiveness between Zoom and partners – such as resellers, carriers, distributors, ISV, Master Agents, referral partners, and more – by providing an easy-to-follow pathway that clearly communicates requirements and benefits.

: A unified, holistic framework enables further alignment and cohesiveness between Zoom and partners – such as resellers, carriers, distributors, ISV, Master Agents, referral partners, and more – by providing an easy-to-follow pathway that clearly communicates requirements and benefits. Rewards for Partner Investment : This newly redesigned program directly aligns partner rewards with the partner's level of investment in Zoom, incentivizing continued growth within Zoom’s rich ecosystem of partner resources.

: This newly redesigned program directly aligns partner rewards with the partner's level of investment in Zoom, incentivizing continued growth within Zoom’s rich ecosystem of partner resources. Expertise and Transformation : Zoom Up gives partners the opportunity to expand their Zoom skill sets through new competencies and accreditations. Zoom Up provides a clear roadmap of how partners can further develop their desired areas of expertise.

: Zoom Up gives partners the opportunity to expand their Zoom skill sets through new competencies and accreditations. Zoom Up provides a clear roadmap of how partners can further develop their desired areas of expertise. Marketing to Accelerate Partner Growth: The new Zoom Up Partner Program is also unlocking additional marketing benefits and resources for partners. From the Partner Demand Center for demand generation in any language, to additional marketing development funds for the highest levels of the Zoom Up Partner Program.



“Our partners are fundamental to our growth and success at Zoom, which is why we are constantly evaluating new ways to improve and offer additional benefits to our partner ecosystem,” said Laura Padilla, Head of Global Business Development and Channel at Zoom. “Just as Zoom focuses on delivering happiness to our customers, we strive to deliver partner happiness, which is why I am extremely excited about the introduction of the Zoom Up Partner Program. The introduction of Zoom Up is the next phase in our continued evolution and demonstrates our commitment to joint success with our partners.”

“As a Zoom partner, we at Cloud Warriors are expanding and investing more time and resources into Zoom as a result of the Zoom Up Partner Program. Specifically, we are hiring multiple US veterans a month to assist with this new expansion as we continue to work closely with Zoom and grow our business,” said Eric Chanh, Founder, Chief Revenue & Strategy of Cloud Warriors. “Zoom understands the importance of their partners and is going above and beyond to reward us for our efforts and hard work. This framework provides us with the tools we need to be successful, and I look forward to our continued collaboration with Zoom.”

“Throughout our three years as a Zoom partner, Zoom has constantly demonstrated its commitment and care to partners as we work to grow our business and experience an ever-changing industry. This partner program will provide us with the best tools, support, and services possible, allowing us to better serve our customers,” said Ryan Simpson, Group Manager Workplace Collaboration at Vocus. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Zoom partner ecosystem and can’t wait to reap the benefits of the Zoom Up Partner Program.”

“With workstyles increasingly diversifying, the Zoom video communications platform has become an indispensable tool in this new era, which is why as a Zoom partner, SoftBank has been providing Zoom services to many customers,” said Hiroki Taketsuna, Vice President, Head of Enterprise Product & Business Strategy Division, Enterprise Business Unit of SoftBank Corp. “We look forward to continuing to offer Zoom services to our customers to help their business succeed, including Zoom Phone with native capabilities.”

For more details about the Zoom Up Partner Program, please see our blog here .

To learn more about becoming a Zoom Partner, please visit https://partner.zoom.us or reach out to partner-success@zoom.us.

