Illumio Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN 2022 Partner Program Guide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced it achieved a 5-star rating in the 2022 Partner Program Guide from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. This recognition acknowledges the deep investment Illumio has made to develop and foster a best-in-class partner program designed to prevent breaches from spreading into cyber disasters.



CRN scored Illumio based on its investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. In all criteria, Illumio emerged as a leading vendor committed to meeting partners’ immediate and evolving needs.

Illumio’s extensive, free technical enablement training program for pre- and post-sales engineers allows partners to significantly expand capabilities for customers to secure their data against ransomware and other attacks and for partners to increase their revenue as a result. Additionally, Illumio’s partner program offers the best foundation for rapid Zero Trust adoption and success, accelerating partners’ opportunities for business growth through competitive marketing, enablement, and support.

“Partners are a critical part of the Zero Trust ecosystem to help our joint customers build in the right processes and technology to solve the ever-increasing need for cyber resilience," said Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Illumio. "We are thankful to our partners and to CRN for their continued support and for recognizing the rising importance of Zero Trust Segmentation as a foundational cybersecurity strategy to help organizations not only become secure, but stay secure in the face of increasing threats."

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

This recognition comes on the heels of the launch of Illumio’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, designed to help make small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) resilient to ransomware attacks and other breaches, while enabling partners to protect and segment their customers’ endpoints with Zero Trust Segmentation solutions.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG . To learn more about Illumio’s global partner program visit: https://www.illumio.com/partners.

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, prevents breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com