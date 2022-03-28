Sylvester Stallone Launches NFT project on PlanetSLY

Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) A limited-edition NFT project from one of the world’s most celebrated icons, Sylvester Stallone, is dropping in April. Curated by Stallone himself, PlanetSLY is a place for fans, collectors and NFT enthusiasts to become part of his NFT community providing extraordinary events, benefits and opportunities. Stallone is hands-on in the PlanetSLY creative process. The project celebrates an underdog who turned the Rocky screenplay into film history and is the only U.S. actor to realize a number one box office film in six consecutive decades.





These NFTs are called SLYguys. To be eligible for an invitation-only pre-sale, NFT collectors and Stallone fans must show their “SLYLove”. They can post a video on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or other social media channels. Videos can be an impression, art, performance, or any item demonstrating Stallone fandom, even how Sly changed your life. For its April Mint date, 9,997 SlyGuys will debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Stallone will autograph 25 of the rarest NFTs.



Some NFT holders can get access to “The Ultimate Stallone Experience, Dinner and Afterparty” to be held in Miami. This once-in-a-lifetime event includes a Gala dinner with Stallone. For more information, visit PlanetSly.com



About PlanetSLY

PlanetSLY is a one-of-a-kind NFT project that is created and curated by Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone. The NFTs are 9,997 unique pieces of digital art that give owners exclusive access to benefits and events that every Italian Stallion fan will absolutely love. Exclusive PlanetSLY gear will be released for PlanetSLY NFT holders.



PlanetSly is created by theBIZ.com, owned by Sylvester Stallone and entrepreneur Bill Zanker. It is an NFT studio presenting extraordinary experiences and unique digital collectibles – both blockchain-based and in real life (IRL).



https://planetsly.com

