CRN® Honors Infinidat with 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

WALTHAM, Mass., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the Infinidat Channel Partner Program has earned a 5-Star rating from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth, positive change, and competitive differentiation.



Infinidat is featured in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide, which provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that deliver innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Infinidat has built a highly competitive, multi-dimensional partner program, meeting the criteria for the top rating. Infinidat relies on the channel for 90% of its global revenue and has been consistent in its commitment to partners, supporting them with training, tools and an online portal. The company has more than 500 partners worldwide.

“We are honored that our Infinidat Channel Partner Program has received CRN’s 5-Star Partner Program Designation,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “This highest rating in the industry for a partner program reinforces that Infinidat is providing a world-class program for the channel, creating new revenue opportunities, positioning solution providers for optimal success, and providing cutting-edge sales and technical enablement for partners.”

CRN’s Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159