CRN® Honors OpsRamp With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the digital operations management platform company, is being celebrated by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.



CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

OpsRamp revamped its channel program last year with the hiring of Paul Brodie as its vice president of global channel sales and the rollout of a series of program updates, including a more partner-friendly profit-sharing model, enhanced lead-sharing, and more comprehensive sales assistance, complete with sales and technical training, co-marketing and demand generation, and selling resources. OpsRamp also has committed to expanding its channel team with dedicated regional Channel Account Executives and Solution Engineers for technical sales support.

The OpsRamp Partner Program is designed to help both technology and solution partners build expertise around hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure management, with a deep product and customer focus, so they can expertly serve their customers, differentiate their practice, and grow a profitable hybrid infrastructure monitoring and AIOps business worldwide. As part of that commitment, OpsRamp is delivering an innovative profit-sharing model that will deliver predictable and significant profit margins on all partner-led deals across the organization.

“We take a partner-first approach to the market at OpsRamp so it’s very gratifying to receive this 5-star rating from such a prestigious publication as CRN,” said Sheen Khoury, chief revenue officer at OpsRamp. “OpsRamp has a variety of partners across MSPs, OEMs, global system integrators and value-added resellers. They’re the focus of our business.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit: www.opsramp.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

