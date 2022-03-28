StudentScholarships.org adds over 100 New Scholarships for the 2022 School Year

WASHINGTON, DC, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Student Scholarships (https://studentscholarships.org), the leading website for scholarship information, would like to announce the addition of 103 New Scholarships. Some of them include:

1) Coca-Cola Scholars Program

Details: $20,000 (150 Awards) – Deadline: October 31

To be eligible for the scholarship a student must:

A) Be a current high school student attending a school in the U.S. (or select DoD schools) who will graduate during the current academic school year

B) Be one of the following: U.S. Citizen, U.S. National, U.S. Permanent Resident, Refugee, Asylee, Cuban-Haitian Entrant, or Humanitarian Parolee.

Applications Information can be found by going to:

https://studentscholarships.org/scholarship/8843/coca-cola-scholars-program

2) Horatio Alger Scholarship

Details: $25,000 (106 Awards) – Deadline: October 25

To be eligible for the scholarship a student must:

A) Be enrolled full time as a high school senior in the United States; be progressing normally toward graduation in spring/summer of the current academic year.

B) Exhibit a strong commitment to pursue and complete a bachelor's degree.

Applications Information can be found by going to:

https://studentscholarships.org/scholarship/9417/horatio-alger-scholarship

About StudentScholarships.org:

StudentScholarships.org has been providing scholarship information to students and scholarship management services to companies since 2003. As we have transitioned from the early years of print publication to online publication, we are grateful for the continued support from both our tireless staff and the education community at large. For a better understanding of the scholarship information that we provide, please visit our website here: Scholarships.

