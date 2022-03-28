Two Six Technologies Appoints Patricia Porter to its Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers, announced it has appointed Patricia Porter to its board of directors. With more than two decades of human capital management experience across commercial, federal, and international markets, Porter will advise Two Six Technologies on innovative strategies to support its quickly growing employee base and drive exceptional long-term performance.



“Hiring and retaining top talent is one of Two Six Technologies’ highest priorities, so we’re extremely fortunate to have a consummate professional such as Patricia join our board,” said Larry Prior, Chairman of the Board, Two Six Technologies. “Patricia’s reputation for empowering companies to elevate their talent programs precedes her, and we cannot wait to tap her strategic vision as Two Six accelerates its efforts to build the leading technology company in the government sector.”

Porter serves as Vice President and Head of Global Talent Acquisition at MetLife, where she is responsible for attracting, hiring, developing, and mobilizing talent across North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia. Prior to MetLife, she served as Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she led a team of more than 300 professionals responsible for identifying and placing staff in roles to support critical business priorities. Porter’s wealth of expertise includes employer branding, talent acquisition technology, strategic sourcing, veterans and transitioning military programs, mobility, diversity recruiting, employee referral, and alumni initiatives.

“We made a very intentional decision from the beginning to make people the heart of Two Six Technologies,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “We have a uniquely skilled, highly committed, and geographically dispersed workforce, and we need the guidance of someone with Patricia’s level of expertise to help us continue to build and develop our world-class team in this extremely competitive industry. I’ve known Patricia for many years, and her wisdom and leadership are exactly what we need to drive our long-term success.”



Patricia Porter holds a Master’s in Organizational Development from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Marymount University. She serves as a member of the advisory board of Marymount University’s College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology (BILT).

Two Six Technologies delivers technological superiority to its U.S. government customers through rapid, impact focused innovation. The company operates at the intersection of innovative technologies and mission impact, with a focus on great power competition and global humanitarian issues. In the past year alone, the company has been honored with numerous awards, including the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Tech 100, Best Workplaces for Commuters 2022, and Silicon Review’s 50 Most Admired Companies of 2021.



Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex challenges in six focus areas: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, nextgen communications, and intelligence and decision support.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™ and others. Major customers include DARPA, Department of State, U.S. Cyber Command, the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security and the broader Department of Defense. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies has approximately 500 employees and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

