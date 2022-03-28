Sectigo SecurePlus Partner Program Honored With Five-Star Rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide

ROSELAND, NJ, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its Sectigo SecurePlus Partner Program is being honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“Our partnerships are at the heart of Sectigo’s success, and we are committed and invested in the channel, offering the tools our partners need to increase their visibility and profitability with our world-class security offerings. In today’s digital world where new threats are constantly emerging, there’s never been a more pressing time to invest in the tools, people, and processes to create effective cybersecurity strategies,” said Jennifer Binet, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Sectigo. “We’re proud to equip our partners with the information and solutions they need to ensure their customers secure their businesses today while future-proofing for tomorrow.”

Sectigo launched its Secure Partner Program last year, which also received a 5-star rating from CRN, furthering the company’s commitment to its base of more than 1,200 partners worldwide. Partners of that program gained several benefits, including access to the Sectigo Connect Partner portal, advancing their abilities to build new capabilities, deliver more value to customers, drive higher profits, and accelerate growth in today’s dynamic cybersecurity market.

The newly launched Sectigo SecurePlus Partner Program is a continuation of Sectigo’s commitment to the channel. Inclusive of the above-referenced benefits and focused on Enterprise channel partners, it includes tiered partnerships based on engagement level, aligning with the partner’s business goals. All SecurePlus partners receive access to advanced training and accreditation programs to help them improve their sales and support effectiveness, as well as Deal Registration benefits. Accredited partners who grow their sales with Sectigo are rewarded with more incentives for their business and employees.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.