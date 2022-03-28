Six Star Pro Nutrition® Inks Deal To Promote Active Nutrition With Bentonville (Arkansas) High School Student Athletes￼

New York, NEW YORK and Bentonville, ARKANSAS, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), one of America’s leading sports nutrition brands, continues its involvement with high school sports and student athletes thanks to a new partnership with Bentonville Schools.

As part of the agreement, Six Star Pro Nutrition® will provide Bentonville High School and Bentonville West High School athletes with its Whey Protein Plus and Ultimate Hydration products, collaborate on co-branded content across digital, mobile and social platforms, have access to the school’s marks and logos, in-venue branding and offer on-site sampling opportunities for students and their families.

“The Bentonville Athletic Department could not be more excited about the new partnership with Six Star Pro Nutrition® ,” said Scott Passmore, Athletic Director for the Bentonville School District. “An athlete’s nutrition plays a vital part in their training and success, Six Star products will improve both nutrition and student athlete performance. The Bentonville Athletic Department truly appreciates the partnership.”

The deal between Six Star Pro Nutrition® and Bentonville Schools was brokered by Teall Properties Group, which has previously scaled multimedia rights holder agreements at the college level and have now started to do it with high schools. The company has represented some of the top programs in collegiate athletics, including hundreds of colleges, conferences and bowl games.

“We are thrilled to fuel the student athletes of Bentonville High School and Bentonville West High School on and off the field in 2022,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of Six Star® branded products. “Six Star® is ‘the athlete’s choice when it comes to protein and hydration products and given our successful inroads into the collegiate market last year, it made sense to align with some of the most dynamic high school athletic programs in America as a means of creating brand loyalty throughout an athlete’s journey.”

The Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand has similar high school partnerships with Mason (Ohio) High School and Carroll High School (Texas). The brand’s roster of pro athletes includes football star T.J. Watt and soccer stars Tobin Heath, Kristie Mewis and Weston McKennie. In July 2021, Six Star® was the first brand to sign college athletes to Name, Image and Likeness deals when Edgar Padilla Jr., Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder signed agreements with the company.

Six Star® products are available nationwide at Walmart®, Walgreens®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.

For more information, visit www.sixstarpro.com.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world with distribution in more than 130 countries worldwide.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate, through its Six Star Pro Nutrition®brand, is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachment