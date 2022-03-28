Genius Avenue is Proud to Announce a New Platform Partnership With the Coterie Advisory Group

TUCSON, Ariz., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coterie Advisory Group has contracted Genius Avenue to provide enrollment and administration platform services to support their affordability-based medical plans programs. Genius Avenue created a customized "Super Admin" level platform integration so Coterie, which is well-versed in the technical elements of the insurance and benefits industry, could self-serve the creation of groups and products.

"Genius Avenue's deep understanding of group management, combined with the versatility of their E&A platform, allowed us to be up and running in just 8 weeks," said Aaron Cook, President and Co-Founder of Coterie. "They were able to create the functionality and data integrations we needed to make our enrollment and administration truly self-service."

"We are so happy to be working with Coterie," said Megan Wood, S.V.P. of Business Development at Genius Avenue. "They really understand the technical elements of the industry and are the perfect partner to help us refine our self-serve platform options. We are looking forward to a long partnership with a strong future."

About Genius Avenue

Any product carrier, voluntary benefit, brokerage, agency, or association can leverage Genius Avenue's versatile, mobile-friendly platform, unique capabilities, and industry expertise to accelerate their business while unlocking new opportunities and establishing a better customer experience.

Learn more at www.geniusavenue.com

About Coterie

Coterie Advisory Group, Inc. is a national insurance program manager and consultative advisor who delivers Affordability-Based Medical Plan Strategies to help benefit brokers, employers, and associations in the benefits industry.

Learn more at www.coterieadvisors.com

Press Contact

Dresden Leitner

dresden@intelligentrelations.com

