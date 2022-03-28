The Royal Canadian Legion: Juno Beach housing development must halt

English French

OTTAWA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is aghast over plans to build a new housing development on the hallowed grounds of the D-Day landings of 1944. In a heartfelt appeal, Dominion President Bruce Julian issued the following sentiments.



“The grounds at Juno Beach in France are sacred and revered. They are where Canadian and allied soldiers fought and died during the Second World War, and people from near and far visit this tranquil setting to pay respects. Disturbing the surroundings permanently with a housing complex would negatively affect the area in irreversible ways. This was the site of a pivotal world conflict – which led to our freedoms today. We implore those involved in this project to consider the physical and emotional damage it would create and choose an appropriate alternate location.”

A French developer is currently working on plans to build a 70-unit housing complex. Concerned citizens in both Canada and France are also hoping to reverse this decision.

