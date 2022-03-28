Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MARCH 2022 AT 17:30 P.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES





Change in the holding of Oma Savings Bank Plc's own shares

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has today transferred a total of 91,251 treasury shares held by the company to key persons included in the share-based incentive scheme for 2020–2021. For the earning period 2020–2021, the payment of incentive is spread over the years 2022-2025. Key persons do not have any other variable remuneration schemes during the earning period, so performance-based remuneration of the company's management takes place in shares.

The key terms of the incentive scheme are described in more detail in the stock exchange release published on 17 February 2020. The transfer of the shares is based on the decision of OmaSp's Board of Directors published as a stock exchange release on 24 February 2022.

Following the transfer of the shares, OmaSp holds 118,749 of its own shares.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.