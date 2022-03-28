Viridis Chemical Announces First Production of Renewable Ethyl Acetate

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridis Chemical, LLC ("Viridis Chemical") today announced its first production of renewable Ethyl Acetate from its manufacturing plant in Columbus, Nebraska. HELM U.S. Corporation, Viridis Chemical's exclusive marketing partner, is already in the process of sending samples and distributing material to Ethyl Acetate customers.

Björn Steckel, President Chemicals Americas of HELM U.S. Corporation, stated, "We are excited that Viridis has achieved this milestone with the on-specification production of Ethyl Acetate earlier than previously communicated. With the ongoing global supply chain disruptions and the significantly increased requirement for sustainable Ethyl Acetate, it's great news for the market and consumers in the global markets that this sustainable chemical is becoming available now."

"We are excited about our significant accomplishment of producing sustainable Ethyl Acetate. We will be increasing our production levels of Ethyl Acetate throughout 2022 and expect to be close to full production capacity by the end of the year. We are also very excited to be partnering with HELM, one of the world's largest and most successful independent chemicals marketers. HELM has a tremendous team in North America, as well as a sizable global footprint to reach customers around the world that have interest in sustainable Ethyl Acetate as well as other sustainable chemicals that we expect to be producing in the future," said Carl V Rush, Jr., CEO and Co-founder of Viridis Chemical.

Ethyl Acetate is widely used in the production of cosmetics, flexible packaging and coatings, paints and adhesives, as well as many other products.

About HELM

HELM is a Hamburg, Germany-based, family-owned company established in 1900, generating global revenues of EUR 6 billion per year. HELM is one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and subsidiaries, sales offices and participations all around the globe. As a multifunctional marketing organization, HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the agricultural industry and in pharmaceuticals.

About Viridis Chemical

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC is a world-class manufacturer of renewable chemicals. We're committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-Ethanol into useful products previously derived from oil or natural gas. We provide value to our customers by offering a green, domestically sourced alternative to their existing supply chain. Viridis Chemical adds purpose to our suppliers and to the economy of Nebraska by further increasing the range of usefulness of local, agriculturally derived feedstock. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.

-end-



HELM U.S. Corporation

Marketing Contact:

Crystal Jones

cjones@helmus.com

979-334-6643



Viridis Chemical, LLC

Media Contact:

Beverly Jernigan

beverly@beverlypr.com

713-494-1733



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment