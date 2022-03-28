Unity Care Builds Momentum in Q1 2022 with Successful Outcomes, COA Accreditation and Expansion Across Three Counties

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Care , a San Jose-based nonprofit organization that provides safe, stable housing and supportive services for transition-age foster youth with a focus on communities of color, announced today that it gained significant momentum throughout this fiscal year, demonstrating progress and impressive outcomes along 5 pillars of success: Unconditional Care, Housing, Employment, Wellbeing and Education. The nationally accredited agency has successfully provided housing and critical services to more than 350 youth and emerging adults, while achieving COA Accreditation, earning the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency, and announcing new housing and offices in Alameda, Sacramento and Placer counties.



Specifically, during the past two fiscal years:

99% of Unity Care graduates developed permanent adult relationships

96% of graduates secure stable housing

86% of age-eligible graduates were employed

78% of Unity Care youth maintained their educational goals.

In addition to these impressive outcomes, Unity Care has been accredited for four years by the Council on Accreditation (COA), an independent nonprofit accreditor of human services since 1977. Achieving COA Accreditation aligns with Unity Care’s 3-year Propelnext initiative to become a data-driven learning organization solely focused on improving youth outcomes.

Foster children face multiple, debilitating traumas, including removal from their family homes and years of transferring between temporary placements. Many suffer abuse or neglect. Once they age out of the foster care system, they face adulthood without the benefit of family emotional or financial support. Nationally, 40-50 percent of foster children experience homelessness within two years of aging out of the foster care system, and many become incarcerated.

“Unity Care exists to provide foster youth with stable, affordable housing and support services – a critical first step toward healing from past trauma and working toward long-term self-sufficiency,” said André V. Chapman, MA, Founder and CEO of Unity Care. “Our progress throughout this fiscal year is evidence that we’re changing the trajectory for foster youth and emerging adults, not only providing them with hope for a brighter future, but the tools, resources and confidence they need to pursue their education and career goals. Additionally, achieving COA Accreditation ensures valued donors and funders that our agency demonstrates the expertise, financial practices and operational efficiency to fulfill our mission of transforming the lives of people in the foster care system.”

Unity Care’s momentum over the past fiscal year is underscored by the following additional achievements:

Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency: Unity Care earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, which indicates that the organization shares clear and important information with the public about goals, strategies, capabilities, achievements and progress indicators that highlight the difference it is making in the world.

Unity Care earned a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency, which indicates that the organization shares clear and important information with the public about goals, strategies, capabilities, achievements and progress indicators that highlight the difference it is making in the world.

Expansion: Unity Care has expanded housing options for graduates in Alameda County by opening a new two-story, dorm-style transitional home for boys and young men in the city of Oakland's Piedmont district. Up to nine foster youth and emerging adults, ages 18-21 are enjoying a beautiful home in a great community near public transportation. Additionally, the agency has purchased property in South San Francisco and Sacramento, and opened a new office in Roseville to better serve foster youth and families in Placer county.

Strategic plan: Unity Care recently unveiled a community-informed, 5-year strategic plan, created with guidance from Experts from Stanford Business School's Alumni Consulting Team (ACT) and a wide range of public sector and philanthropic partners in the six-month planning process. The plan calls for specific action on five key initiatives designed to propel the agency toward its goal of eradicating homelessness for foster youth in Northern California and will serve as the agency's operational roadmap as it works to double its affordable housing capacity.

Covid 19 Black: Unity Care continues to raise awareness for health equity among underserved populations with its Covid-19 Black initiative and website, which provides resources and information for Covid-19 risk, vaccination and prevention among black communities. A recent virtual Town Hall meeting drew more than 2,000 attendees to discuss the impact of Covid-19 and strategies to reduce risk moving forward. Additionally, Unity Care hosted a webinar featuring Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, former California Surgeon General and Dr. Shirley N. Weber, Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus.

“The African Ancestry community has been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, which is killing African Americans at rates 3.7 times higher than white people,” said Chapman. “Education is the answer to reversing this trend. As part of our COVID-19 Black initiative, we are partnering with governmental agencies throughout Northern California to ensure black communities have the information and health services they need to reduce risk and remain healthy.”