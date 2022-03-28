Adevinta appoints Ajay Bhatia as CEO of mobile.de

Oslo and Berlin, 28 March 2022 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) has today announced that Ajay Bhatia has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of mobile.de, Germany's largest vehicle marketplace, effective 1 August 2022.

Ajay Bhatia brings nearly two decades of executive leadership experience in online classifieds in Australia and Asia, most recently serving as Managing Director of carsales Australia. Ajay has extensive experience in the Motors vertical, as well as across Real Estate, Jobs and general classifieds and has held a range of leadership roles covering general management, product, technology, sales and digital marketing.

“Ajay is ideally positioned to lead mobile.de’s continued growth ambitions and will be a fantastic addition to the Adevinta Executive team. We conducted an extensive search for a new CEO for mobile.de, and we are confident that Ajay’s expertise in the classifieds industry, strong product and technology background, and track record of leading growth businesses will add value to mobile.de, its users and the Adevinta group,“ said Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO Adevinta.



Ajay Bhatia said: "I am excited to join Adevinta as CEO of mobile.de. The mobile.de team has done a tremendous job in building Germany's number one online automotive marketplace, and I look forward to working closely with them to drive customer and commercial innovations to the business."

Ajay Bhatia graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and holds an Engineering degree and a Masters in Management from the University of Technology, Sydney. He was named Australian CIO of the year in 2015 by CEO Magazine. He has also served on several Boards across the public, private and non-profit sectors, and holds the honorary position of Adjunct Professor at UTS Business School.



Patricia Lobinger, who has successfully led and advanced the business in the past six months, will continue as interim CEO of mobile.de and will work closely with Ajay to ensure a quick and seamless onboarding while defining her next assignment.

"Patricia stepped up as CEO in the interim in times of change and demonstrated outstanding leadership, and we thank her for successfully driving mobile.de forward," concluded Rolv Erik Ryssdal.





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

About mobile.de

mobile.de is Germany's largest vehicle market with around 1.5 million advertised cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles and around 16 million individual users per month (source: AGOF digital facts mobile.de including associated websites, observation time January to December 2020). Both private customers and more than 42,000 registered vehicle dealers use the platform. As a "one-stop shop", mobile.de offers financing and leasing solutions in addition to buying and selling. Founded in 1996, the company employs around 270 people in Germany and is a subsidiary of Adevinta.



