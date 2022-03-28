North American Clean Commercial Transportation Leaders Set to Speak at ACT Expo

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced the roster of featured speakers for the 11th annual ACT Expo, taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from May 9-12, 2022.

Throughout the four-day event, ACT Expo attendees will learn about the products and partnerships that are rapidly accelerating decarbonization of commercial transportation—from the top executives of global vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to North America’s most progressive fleet operators, including:

John O’Leary, President and CEO, Daimler Truck North America

Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO, Navistar

Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins

Art Vallely, President, Penske Truck Leasing

Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America

Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President, Sectors and Decarbonization, Shell

Mary Aufdemberg, General Manager of Product Strategy and Market Development, Daimler Truck North America

Marie Robinson, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sysco

Craig Harper, Chief Sustainability Officer, EVP, J.B. Hunt

Drew Cullen, Senior Vice President, Fuels & Facility Services, Penske Transportation Solutions

Matt McLelland, VP of Sustainability and Innovation, Covenant Logistics

Bill Bliem, Senior Vice President of Fleet Services, NFI Industries

Patrick Browne, Vice President, Sustainability, UPS

Emily Conway, Fleet Sustainability Manager, PepsiCo

Jeff Wismans, National Director of Fleet Operations, UNFI

Lisa McAbee, Vice President, McAbee Trucking

Thomas Healy, CEO, Hyliion

Craig Knight, CEO, Hyzon Motors

Andreas Lips, CEO, Shell Recharge Solutions

Pablo Koziner, President, Energy and Commercial, Nikola Motor Company

Lining Zhou, President & Co-Founder, Coulomb Solutions (CATL)

Aaron Gilmore, CEO, WAVE

Çetin Meriçli, CEO & Co-Founder, Locomation

Charlie Jatt, Head of Commercial Trucking, Waymo

The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed on the ACT Expo site.

“The petroleum-based transportation sector is in the early stages of a complete transformation to zero emissions and low carbon fuels,” noted Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the producers of ACT Expo. “From start-ups to long-established global brands, the innovators, risk takers, and executives leading this change will be assembled in Long Beach to showcase the critical trends in the market today, and tomorrow.”

The fleet-focused ACT Expo agenda will spotlight the incredible acceleration taking place across the advanced transportation and clean energy sectors. Attendees will gain insights into the growing availability of ultra-low and zero-emission vehicles and technologies; increased availability and consumption of renewable low carbon fuels; financial incentives, policies, regulations, and other initiatives to rapidly expand clean fueling and charging infrastructure; the rapid acceleration in corporate sustainability commitments; and much more.

"From record high petroleum fuel prices, to proposed SEC regulations on corporate greenhouse gas emissions, tens of billions of dollars of public and private sector clean transportation investment, and more – significant forces continue to accelerate this market transformation,” added Neandross. “ACT Expo is the one-stop-shop for today’s transportation executives to catch up on the key industry trends, technologies, and actions being taken by today’s industry leaders.”

ACT Expo will feature dozens of product debuts and major industry announcements. The event will showcase advanced vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. Hundreds of clean commercial vehicles and fueling products will be on display in the expo hall, and in the two-day Ride & Drive. Participants will also be the first to learn about the major market trends and clean vehicle adoption plans of fleets across North America with the onsite launch of the 2022 State of Sustainable Fleets report.

Fleet operators can take advantage of special registration prices for both full conference and expo hall only passes. For more information and to register, visit www.actexpo.com.

####

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 11th year, the conference and expo is set for May 9 to 12, 2022, in Long Beach, California. It will bring together thousands of attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

Attachment