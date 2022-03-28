Vishay Intertechnology Extends TNPV e3 Series of High Voltage Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors With Compact 0805 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its TNPV e3 series of Automotive Grade high voltage thin film flat chip resistors with a smaller 0805 case size. The Vishay Draloric TNPV0805 e3 is the industry’s first such device in the compact 0805 case size to combine high operating voltages to 450 V with tight tolerance of ± 0.1 % and low TCR down to ± 10 ppm/K.



With its small size and high voltage capability, the TNPV0805 e3 reduces component counts to save board space and lowers costs by replacing larger resistors and multiple devices in similar case sizes without compromising on precision. Typical applications for the AEC-Q200 qualified device will include voltage measurement in automotive and industrial inverters, voltage dividers for battery management systems, on-board chargers, and test and measurement equipment.

The complete TNPV e3 series is available in 0805, 1206, and 1210 case sizes, with resistance values from 121 kΩ to 3.01 MΩ, an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C, and maximum operating voltage up to 1,000 V for the largest case size. The resistors are extremely stable and reliable in a variety of environmental conditions, with excellent load-life stability of ≤ 0.05 % for 1,000 hours at rated power and +70 °C ambient temperature, superior moisture resistivity (85 °C, 85 % RH), and sulfur resistance in accordance with ASTM B 809.

The devices are suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and for automatic soldering. The resistors are halogen-free and RoHS-compliant, and their pure matte tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Device Specification Table:

Part number TNPV0805 e3 TNPV1206 e3 TNPV1210 e3 Case size 0805 1206 1210 Resistance range () 180 k to 1 M 160 k to 2 M 121 k to 3.01 M Tolerance (%) ± 1; ± 0.5; ± 0.1 TCR (ppm/K) ± 50; ± 25; ± 15; ± 10 Rated dissipation, P 70 (W) 0.20 0.25 0.33 Operating voltage (V) 450 700 1000 Temperature range (C) -55 to +155

Samples and production quantities of the TNPV0805 e3 are available now, with typical lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

