RoseHosting Re-Brands by Launching New Website and New Pricing Structure

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoseHosting, the best-in-class managed hosting provider is thrilled to announce their new website launch, visual re-brand and improved pricing structure which provide businesses of all sizes, agencies, and developers with a simple and reliable way to improve their online presence at an amazing value.

RoseHosting has already offered the best value on the market with their exclusive use of top-of-the-line equipment and infrastructure at every price point and world-class fully managed customer service. After extensive evaluation they brought their price structure in line with other premier hosting suppliers in the industry and have thus cemented their crown as the undeniable leaders in value for their customers. Their new website and re-brand features a refreshed look and feel as well as a much-improved user experience with plenty of new content to make your decision in buying the right hosting solution for your needs that much easier.

"Our customers kept mentioning how much they love our hosting solutions and our second-to-none customer service, so we brought our pricing, brand, and new website in line with those expectations. Keeping our existing and new customers happy is why we do what we do each and every day." - Bobi Rose Ruzinov, RoseHosting Founder & CEO

The purpose behind the new look and feel of the RoseHosting website is to provide visitors a modern design with an easy-to-navigate informative website, making searching for information or getting to their hosting of choice seamless. The new website highlights and explains in-detail all of the many benefits of the various hosting plans and cloud solutions and make evident that RoseHosting is still very much at the forefront of the hosting industry with their constant innovations.

"We already beat our competitors on server quality and customer service. Now we've ensured that the new pricing beats them out on value by miles and the new site and brand reflect all of that in a way that's easy to consume and understand." - Nik Pasic, Product & Marketing Manager

