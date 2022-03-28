Publication of a supplementary prospectus

Joint Announcement

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together "the Companies")

Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £80 million together with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £20 million in aggregate (the "Offers").

The Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 following the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 by each of Albion Development VCT and Kings Arms Yard VCT (the "2021 Accounts").

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2021 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Copies of this Supplementary Prospectus together with the prospectus (containing details of the Offers) are available free of charge from the offices of the Companies' investment manager, Albion Capital, 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL and the Albion Capital website: www.albion.capital.

The Offers for Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC are fully subscribed and are closed to further applications.

28 March 2022

Enquiries:

For further information, please contact:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850