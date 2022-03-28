‘Better Health — Now’ Campaign Aims to Help Patients Benefit from More Community-Based Primary Care

Washington DC, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s pre-eminent independent accrediting organization, is proud to be a founding member of the Primary Care Collaborative, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing an effective and efficient health system built on a strong foundation of primary care. We’ll be joining more than 30 national health care organizations on March 29 to launch Better Health – Now: A Campaign of the Primary Care Collaborative. This initiative aims to pivot health care to a community-based primary care model that furthers better health.

Most of us personally choose and rely on a primary care provider to guide us on our health journey. But unfortunately, too many of us don’t have someone we can partner with in our care. And even for those who do have access to primary care, it often feels like visits are too short, the appointments too scarce, the costs too high and the follow-up too spotty.

We can and must do better. We need strong primary care in every community so everyone can have better access to health care. This campaign presents a way to make this vision a reality.

“The upheaval of the last two years shows us how vital it is to make a major transformation in how we pay for and provide primary care in the U.S.,” said Ann Greiner, PCC’s President & CEO. “The time is ripe to bring access to communities that have been left behind and to provide whole-person care so that we can address more needs of patients everywhere.”

During the launch, a cross section of national health care leaders and patient advocates will address why we need strong primary care in every community. The event is free and will be recorded; the video will be available later on PCC’s website.

Launch information:

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m. ET

