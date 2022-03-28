StorageVault Recognized for Gender Diversity by Globe and Mail for Women Lead Here

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce it has once again been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

This award recognizes StorageVault’s shared vision for equity and inclusion among the other honorees. It is StorageVault’s continued desire to promote strong leadership in the workplace and within communities across Canada.

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, was distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 30, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With its award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in its print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 230 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 197 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.8 million rentable square feet on over 630 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com