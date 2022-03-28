ALYI Confirms Latin America EV Expansion Update Coming This Thursday

Dallas, Texas, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company has scheduled an update this coming Thursday, March 31st to publish more details on its Latin American expansion. ALYI recently announced making initial inroads into expanding its current electric motorcycle production for ride-hailing services into Latin America.

ALY is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise. ALYI is deploying electric motorcycles into the robust motorcycle taxi market.

In Latin America, ride-hailing apps such as Uber have already deployed solutions for motorcycle ride sharing.

See - Uber expands ride-hailing services with motorbikes in Brazil

Now, ALYI plans to make electric motorcycles available to ride-hailing app drivers.

ALYI has developed a cryptocurrency financing strategy for its EV ecosystem. Participation in ALYI’s EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/ .

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.