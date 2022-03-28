ISC Named to the Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been named to the Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list for the third consecutive year. Launched in 2020, Women Lead Here is a benchmark report produced by Report on Business magazine. It uses a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.



Shawn Peters, President and CEO, commented, “I am excited that ISC has been selected among the 2022 Women Lead Here honourees. ISC encourages our teams around the globe to foster gender equity and support initiatives focused on empowering women in all our communities. I am proud that we have balanced gender representation within the executive team. All of these women are critical to our success and act as important role models to everyone across our organization and I know that they will continue to do so in the years to come.”

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46 per cent of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals. The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

