German Midfield Superstar Toni Kroos Set to Release His First NFTs on Binance NFT

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toni Kroos, FIFA World Cup and Champions League winner, one of the best football players from Real Madrid CF, is about to launch his first NFT mystery box, supported by NFKings, an NFT, Metaverse, Game-Fi Ecosystem developer and operator, on Binance NFT.

Toni Kroos has been widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. He has achieved nearly every attainable accolade on the football field with 26 major titles including 4 Champions League trophies and 2 La Liga Champions. Besides his accomplishments with Real Madrid, he has also won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany National Team, and he was voted as "German Footballer of the year" in 2018.

This NFT series will reflect on different highlights from Toni Kroos's career, such as his favorite goal, nickname, and his jersey number. Also, collectors will have the chance to win exclusive rewards provided by Toni Kroos. A major amount of the revenue for this NFT series will be donated to support Toni's charity foundation (Toni Kroos Stiftung, a foundation with the aim of helping severely ill children) and to the UN Refugee Agency (a global organization dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees, returnees, stateless people, the internally displaced and asylum seekers).

The Toni Kroos NFT mystery box will be available in late March, at Binance NFT. Own a piece of Toni Kroos' NFT collection to celebrate his glory and get your exclusive rewards while doing it for a great cause.

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines Premium Events, Mystery Box, and a Marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all users.

About NFKings

NFKings is a leading NFT ecosystem platform that is focused on the three key pillars that build the foundation for a sustainable Metaverse. Firstly, the creation and production of branded NFTs that will form the content for the Metaverse. Secondly, the creation and production of NFT games will entertain users whilst allowing the growth of utility for these branded NFTs. Lastly, a beautifully created Metaverse that links NFTs and Game-Fi into one arena where all of us mingle, socialize, and interact. Welcome to the new internet world on the blockchain.

