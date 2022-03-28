Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 28/03/2022
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 21, 22, 23, and 24 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6321 March 2022FR0000120503100,00032.9002XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6322 March 2022FR000012050359,16933.0273XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6323 March 2022FR000012050385,38132.9712XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6324 March 2022FR000012050380,00032.6504XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-28-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

