Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens mass tort practice with trial lawyer in Houston

Houston, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that litigation lawyer Justin VandenBout has joined as a Houston-based partner in the firm’s Products, Pharma, Medical and Mass Tort practice team.

Joining from Chamberlain Hrdlicka, VandenBout maintains a nationwide litigation practice with a focus on commercial litigation, product liability litigation, insurance coverage and mass tort litigation. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in federal and state courts, as well as arbitrations, throughout the United States, including but not limited to proceedings in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Oklahoma. He advises on matters ranging from environmental litigation, class action product liability litigation, disaster response, catastrophic personal injury, intellectual property, insurance coverage, construction disputes and a wide array of breach of contract litigation across industries.

VandenBout’s skill and advocacy on behalf of clients has consistently resulted in recognition from various publications as one of the top lawyers in Texas in the area of business litigation.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Demand for our litigation practice is very strong, and we have been looking for an experienced practitioner like Justin to grow our team in Houston. He has valuable trial experience and will enhance our client offering as litigation continues to rise.”

Brett Young, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Products, Pharma, Medical and Mass Tort, said:

“I met Justin in the throes of a multi-plaintiff, five-defendant industrial accident case. We worked shoulder-to-shoulder for over a year and, during that time, I learned what a tremendous and fearless advocate he is. With Justin’s addition, our team and firm just got much stronger.”

VandenBout, who also counsels clients on their overall insurance programs, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright handles high-profile catastrophic litigation both in the US and globally. The opportunity to expand my practice at an Am Law 20 law firm is incredibly appealing, and I look forward to working at a litigation powerhouse focused on client service.”

Licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in Texas, as well as federal courts in New Mexico, VandenBout earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

