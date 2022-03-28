English French

Lannion, March 28, 2022 – 6:30pm

LUMIBIRD: ACCESS TO PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

FOR THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 3, 2022

LUMIBIRD’s shareholders are informed that they are invited to take part in the Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022 from 2:00pm (CET) at 2-bis avenue du Pacifique, ZA de Courtabœuf, Les Ulis (91), France.

The meeting notice containing the agenda, the text of the resolutions and the main conditions for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting was published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, BALO) on March 28, 2022 (Bulletin no.37 / Notice no. 2200641). It can be downloaded from LUMIBIRD’s website at www.lumibird.com and the BALO site at balo.journal-officiel.gouv.fr.

Shareholders will have to comply with the sanitary measures applicable at the time of the meeting. These measures will be posted on the Company's website. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Combined General Meeting on the Lumibird website www.lumibird.com.

Shareholders are invited to vote by post or email or by proxy using the dedicated voting form, available on the Company’s website (www.lumibird.com), or online with the secure voting platform VOTACCESS.

In accordance with the law, all of the documents to be provided for this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions and within the regulatory timeframes applicable, on LUMIBIRD’s website www.lumibird.com, under “Regulated Information / Proxy material for AGMs”, and at LUMIBIRD’s registered office at 2, rue Paul Sabatier, 22300 Lannion, France.

These documents will also be able to be sent out to shareholders following a simple request submitted to:

CACEIS Corporate Trust (Service Assemblées)

Mr Nicolas Auberger

14 rue Rouget de Lisle

92862 Issy les Moulineaux Cedex 09, France

Fax: +33 (0)1 57 78 34 46

and/or:

LUMIBIRD

Ms Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

General Secretary

Tel: +33 (0)1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

Next date: Q1 2021 revenues on April 25, 2022 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 870 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Attachment