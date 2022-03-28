KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES A SELF-STERILIZING GRAPHENE AIR PURIFICATION DEVICE ENGINEERED FOR PERSONAL SPACE PROTECTION.

Parkersburg, WV, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc., (OTC: KNOS), revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way indoor air is filtered and disinfected, announces the exclusive national distribution of a device called ViralWall™ that is designed to be placed between individuals, draw in their exhaled air, kill, or disable any pathogens as they move through its patented graphene-based air filter, and release disinfected pathogen-free air. The device will act as a weapon against all bacteria and viruses, including antibiotic-resistant "superbugs," so its uses will extend well beyond the end of the pandemic.

The device is the first-ever self-sterilizing graphene air purifier on the market and was developed by the Israel based R&D company LIGC Application LTD. (LIGC)

The technology for this device grew out of a partnership between research groups at Rice University, Houston, TX and at the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel. Both teams were working on graphene-related projects. Often described as a "super material," a graphene is a form of carbon that measures just one atom thick. It is the thinnest and strongest material known and is flexible, transparent, and highly conductive of both electricity and heat. Rice University research demonstrated that they could make a flexible air filter from porous and conductive graphene foam, called laser-induced Graphene or LIG, and when they added small electrical pulses, it could kill airborne pathogens.

LIG Graphene was shown to capture particulates and bacteria. The bacteria cannot proliferate even when submerged in a culture medium. Through a periodic Joule-heating electric current mechanism, the filter readily reaches very high temperatures. This destroys any microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, along with molecules that can cause adverse biological reactions and diseases. Capitalizing on the increased surface area and thermal stability of LIG graphene, the utilization of Graphene based air filters for reduction of nosocomial infection in hospital settings is suggested by LIGC.

LIGC Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Yehuda Borenstein commented, "In the absence of better filtration technology, the indoor spaces where we spend most of our "normal" life—schools, stores, and workplaces— due to COVID-19, presented a real risk. Our technology will provide cleaner and more breathable air with lower energy and maintenance costs and virtually silent sound levels. We are very pleased that Kronos has agreed to distribute our advanced technology and products in the USA."

Kronos Advanced Technologies plans to develop disruptive manufacturing methods and Graphene-based futuristic products today. LIGC Application LTD has developed and owns a patented portfolio of revolutionary technologies for manufacturing processes for producing 3D Graphene that are high quality and low cost for air and water purification, biosensors, energy storage, and many other LIG applications to be made in the future at KNOS' electronics manufacturing facility in WV.

Active air filters made with LIG graphene are designed to damage and destroy organic particles, including bacteria, mold spores, and viruses at the micron and sub-micron levels when passed through a microscopic porous graphene network structure.

This cost-effective and scalable approach is produced using CO2 lasers to create a conductive graphene mesh. The graphene mesh heats electrocute and neutralize organic particles and pathogens with revolutionary efficiency compared to active carbon filters, UV-C, and fiber HEPA filters used widely in schools, offices, homes, ships, and other facilities.

Since the LIGC filter uses low voltage electricity to eliminate bacteria and viruses, lower density filtration media can be used, resulting in significantly less energy consumption. In addition, LIGC active filters require lower maintenance than other filters and are safe for the operator during maintenance and replacement.

“The graphene air filters will be more efficient, cost-effective, consume less energy, and require far less maintenance than other air filters currently on the market.” – commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos CEO.

"To understand the technology, imagine the porous graphene is an electric fence that functions as a mosquito zapper at the submicron level," Bornstein says. "When an airborne bacteria or virus touches the graphene surface, it is zapped, shocked at a low voltage and currents that are safe for use. While the 2020 Pandemic highlighted the importance of protecting against airborne viruses, the post-pandemic world will likely show us how important it is to do so without increasing energy costs past the point of affordability."

Recent GrandView Research indicates that the global graphene market size was estimated at USD 94.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing product demand in application industries, including electronics, biomedical technologies, energy storage, composites, coatings, and water, as well as wastewater treatment, is likely to fuel the market growth. Graphene exhibits an ability to improve the charge rate and energy capacity of modern-day rechargeable batteries. In addition, Graphene is highly beneficial in enhancing the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries and helps reduce the overall weight of the battery assembly. Thus, the growing use of Graphene in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry is expected to propel market growth. The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit significant growth and is one of the key exporters of graphene-based products to various countries which do not have graphene production capabilities. In addition, the increasing popularity of Graphene owing to its superior characteristics is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. The aircraft parts manufacturing industry is anticipated to witness an upward trend in the U.S. owing to the presence of a number of manufacturers in the country.

Moreover, growing demand for low-density, low electrical conductivity, durability, and high strength of the materials used in the body of aircraft is anticipated to propel the demand for graphene-based composites. Supercapacitors are alternatives to batteries and have significantly higher power densities. In addition, they can work at extremely low temperatures. Graphene-based supercapacitors exhibit a superior ability to provide short bursts of energy, which may prove useful in the development of electric supercars. Thus, the product demand is anticipated to witness exponential growth. The lack of uniform standards pertaining to the production and quality of Graphene and graphene-based products is expected to be a major roadblock in meaningful product adoption on a commercial scale. Up to now, product manufacturing incurred high costs restricting the past market growth.

About LIGC Application LTD





LIGC Application LTD is pioneering new disruptive technology, offering a scalable approach for producing and patterning porous graphene foam using a commercially available laser at ambient temperature. LIGC Application LTD. holds the portfolio of patents, including the core patent of transforming surfaces into 3D Graphene. Major commercial applications for this technology include air filtration, water purification, printed circuit boards, gas and strain sensors, wound healing, sanitary textile, hygiene pads, water splitting, fuel cell catalysis, and many more applications. Our technology is based on the innovations made by Prof. James M. Tour, an internationally renowned chemist, and nanotechnologies from the Rice University with the association of Prof. Christopher J. Arnusch from the Ben Gurion University.

"In the absence of better filtration technology, the indoor spaces where we used to spend most of our 'normal' life – schools, stores and workplaces – present a real risk due to COVID-19," LIGC CEO and co-founder Yehuda Borenstein explained.

"This technology will provide cleaner and more breathable air with lower energy and maintenance costs and virtually silent sound levels," he said. Laser-Induced Graphene amenable to a multitude of applications - it is primed to unlock the next generation of technologies. We are keen to work with truly ambitious and innovative partners to develop new product concepts.

The filters function by creating a graphene mesh, which heats, electrocutes, and neutralizes airborne pathogens and organic particles such as mold and bacteria at the micron and sub-micron levels. All of this is done by using commercially available CO2 lasers.

Compared to existing filtration systems, such as UV-C and HEPA filters, the latter of which currently sees widespread use on aircraft, the LIG air filters are considerably more efficient, cost-effective, and require far less maintenance. In addition, the fact that LIG filters only use low-voltage electricity means that they consume far less energy compared to existing air filters.

For more information, please visit https://ligcapp.com/





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos is focused on next-generation wellness consumer electronics products and PPE solutions. The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers by the passing of air through our patented technology. In addition, there are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Immediately addressable markets are schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and automobiles and commercial aircraft cabins.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org, which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destroying various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

