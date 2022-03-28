Cutting Edge Events Announces the UnOfficial Bitcoin Miami Kickoff Party Featuring DJ Wildstyle

MIAMI, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Cutting Edge Events, organizers of Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit, Crypto Mondays and reBLOCKmiami, is pleased to announce the UnOfficial Bitcoin Miami Kickoff Party on April 4 at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, featuring world-renowned DJ Wildstyle.



This epic kickoff will serve as the unofficial opener for a series of crypto and blockchain events in Miami during the week of April 4-10, including reBLOCKmiami on April 5. The UnOfficial Bitcoin Miami Kickoff Party will cater to the movers and shakers molding the future of crypto, NFTs and DeFi.

This world-class, all-inclusive event includes craft beer and appetizers with music by DJ WIldstyle. Passes are available at eventbrite.com. For discounted group blocks of tickets, email Andrew@FloridaBlockchainSummit.com.

At the kickoff party, insiders will be making deals and valuable business connections. To maximize opportunity, there will be ambassadors at the party actively helping attendees connect. Anyone looking to connect with peers in the crypto, blockchain, NFT and DeFi space should be at this industry gathering.

Entrepreneurs and investors in the space, and those who provide support for them, like attorneys and CPAs, are strongly encouraged to attend the UnOfficial Bitcoin Miami Kickoff Party on Monday, April 4, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is located at 100 NE First Ave., Miami.

For more information visit https://reblockmiami.com/kickoff/

About Cutting Edge Events LLC

Specializing in new media and tech-driven conferences, Cutting Edge Events LLC has earned back-to-back Guinness World Record™ titles for the largest attendance of a virtual podcasting conference in one week. Creators of Podfest Multimedia Expo, Podfest Global Summit and Vidfest Expo, the team behind this cutting-edge events company is excited to bring its expertise and unique style to blockchain and bitcoin influencers.

