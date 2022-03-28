David Linsen Joins Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management as Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Development

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management (AHB) welcomes David Linsen, CFA to the firm as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President of Development. David will lead AHB's Business Development and sit on the firm's Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining AHB, David was at Lord Abbett for 20 years, advancing from an Equity Research Analyst to a Partner and Director of Equities. David has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Rutgers University and is a CFA charter holder.

David commented, "I am pleased to join AHB. I am joining a strong team with a 40-year history of delivering custom investment management solutions with outstanding service to advisors and clients. I look forward to the opportunities we have ahead."

About Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management (AHB)

AHB is an Investment Management Firm in Jersey City, New Jersey. AHB manages customized, separately managed Balanced, Bond, and Equity Portfolios of individual securities. Founded in 1981, today, AHB manages in excess of $1.7 billion of client assets. The AHB Team-based investment decision-making process brings more than 100 years of investing experience to the management of each client portfolio.

For More Information, Contact:

Info@ahbi.com

201-484-2000

www.ahbi.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment