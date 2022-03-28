ASSOCIA CARES DONATES FUNDS TO ASSIST UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

Dallas, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to assist Ukrainian refugees displaced by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Since the outbreak of war in February, more than 10-million Ukrainian civilians—nearly one-quarter of the Ukrainian population—have fled their homes in search of safety. As the conflict continues, Associa Cares is donating funds to help those refugees directly impacted. Associa Cares funds will be dispersed to Unicef USA, whose mission is to help house, feed, and care for refugees, with a special focus on assisting displaced children.

“As the war in Ukraine deepens, we’ve seen millions of innocent civilians forced to leave behind their homes in search of safety,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares is dedicated to lending a helping hand to those impacted by disaster. We are proud to donate badly needed funds to Unicef USA, and to join them in their mission to provide critical assistance to the families of Ukraine as the situation continues to evolve.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and more than $4.3 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, visit www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

