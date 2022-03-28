BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: POLY (NYSE - POLY), Columbia Care Inc. (OTC - CCHWF), Alleghany Corporation (NYSE - Y), Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE - PLAN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



POLY (NYSE - POLY)

Under the terms of the agreement, POLY will be acquired by HP Inc. (“HP”) (NYSE - HPQ). POLY’s shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the POLY Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether HP is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high for the Company’s shares.

Columbia Care Inc. (OTC - CCHWF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Columbia Care will be acquired by Cresco Labs (“Cresco Labs”) (OTC - CRLBF). Shareholders of Columbia Care will receive 0.5579 of a subordinate voting share of Cresco Labs for each Columbia Care common share held, subject to adjustment, representing total consideration enterprise value of approximately $2 billion based on the closing price of Cresco Labs shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of March 22, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Columbia Care Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Cresco Labs is paying too little for the Company.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE - Y)

Under the terms of the agreement, Alleghany will be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway (“Berkshire”) (NYSE - BRK.A; BRK.B). Alleghany’s shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash for each share of Alleghany common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $11.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Alleghany Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Berkshire is paying too little for the Company.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE - PLAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Anaplan will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Anaplan’s shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of Anaplan common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $10.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Anaplan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

