Xenon Gas Market to register a CAGR of around 5% through 2032, Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global xenon gas market is projected to expand at a 5% annual rate over the decade. Rising end-use sectors, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare & research spending are expected to drive market growth.



Owing to various technological advancements over the past years, the use of rare gasses, including xenon gas, has grown at a substantial rate in the healthcare sector. Xenon gas finds a variety of applications in the treatment of various respiration diseases. Ongoing research & development is expected to create ample opportunities for xenon gas suppliers over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

However, there are various health risks associated with the use of xenon gas, such as when consumed in high quantities it can cause nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and even death. Death can happen quickly if oxygen levels are low. In rare cases, xenon gas has been connected to mental illness and exhaustion. It has been related to undesirable effects such as hypertension, nausea, and vomiting in a substantial number of persons who have been administered it as an anesthetic.

Emotional instability is prevalent, and exhaustion quickly sets in. Asphyxia can cause nausea and vomiting, prostration and loss of consciousness, and finally convulsions, deep coma, and death. These factors may limit market growth of xenon gas to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for xenon gas is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 239.6 Mn by the end of 2032.

is forecasted to reach a North America is anticipated to remain one of the key regions in the global market, accounting for around 31.6% market share in 2022.

is anticipated to remain one of the key regions in the global market, accounting for By supply mode, the cylinders segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% over the decade.

is anticipated to witness a By end-use industry, the aerospace and aircraft segment is expected to be the largest consumer of xenon gas owing to its applications in satellite propulsion

Key manufacturers are laying emphasis on research & development to discover new application areas and increase their sales.



“Growing trend of space missions and rising space research spending by various countries across the globe are expected propel consumption of xenon gas over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global xenon gas market is a highly consolidated space with a certain number of players highly active in the market.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., American Gas Products, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Air Water Inc., Proton Gases (India) Pvt. Ltd., Axcel Gases, and Messer Group GmbH, among others.

Key market participants are expected to maintain a competitive environment all over the globe.

Conclusion

The aerospace and aircraft sector is a crucial industry for xenon gas owing to high consumption rate. Extraordinary growth in space missions across the globe is expected to elevate demand for xenon gas worldwide. However, various health risks associated with the use of xenon gas is expected to hamper the growth rate of the market.

Key manufacturers are engaged in the exploration of new application areas through consistent involvement in research & development to overcome existing challenges.

The global xenon gas market experienced a significant drop in 2020 due to hindered demand from end-users industries, but it is expected to recover quickly following the pandemic. COVID-19 had a devastating influence on all countries around the world, culminating in a global economic downturn. Majority of countries affected were compelled to implement widespread shutdowns, which had a negative influence on their industrial and commercial activities.

