Proactive news headlines including Tesla, SPYR Technologies, NEXE Innovations, Trees Corporation and GreenBank Capital

New York , March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla plans stock split in form of dividend click here
- Kontrol Technologies bringing SmartSuite technology to college and university student housing click here
- MGX Minerals acquires the Letain Nickel project in British Columbia click here
- SPYR Technologies says it's in preliminary talks to acquire two companies in 2022 click here
- PlantX Life subsidiary Bloomboxclub debuts indoor plant e-commerce platform in Ireland click here
- GreenBank Capital says biotech portfolio company CodiKoat delivers biosafety product to solve public touchscreen health hazards click here
- Kenorland Minerals intersects high-grade gold at its Regnault gold discovery and makes new vein discoveries click here
- Todos Medical signs American fitness icon Billy Blanks as its first Tollovid brand ambassador click here
- Vejii Holdings inks deal to sell VFC fried Chick*n products on Vejii Express and VEDGEco click here
- NEXE Innovations says its NEXE Coffee and XOMA Superfoods single-serve pods now available on Amazon Prime click here
- Pure Gold Mining reveals series of initiatives to boost production and optimize costs at Red Lake mine click here
- AIM ImmunoTech says data from Ampligen study on pancreatic cancer accepted for presentation at upcoming IHPBA World Congress click here
- ME2C Environmental exercises right of first refusal for mercury emissions capture product supply with major US coal utility click here
- Trees Corporation subsidiary inks deal to acquire Camp Cannabis retail stores in Ontario click here
- GGX Gold announces plans for 2022 exploration program at Gold Drop property in British Columbia click here
- Medallion Resources strikes three-month exclusivity agreement with private research firm over emerging rare earth technologies click here
- Hapbee inks distribution agreements with 19 dealers in four countries click here
- BioPorto says rights issue fully subscribed click here
- Thesis Gold identifies "highly prospective, multi-kilometre" drill target at Albert Humps, Ranch project click here
- Looking Glass Labs appoints Ryan Lassi as senior VP of marketing for House of Kibaa click here
- QC Copper and Gold appoints Derek Teevan as its vice president Strategic Engagement to support development of the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex click here
- Plurilock Security submits non-provisional patent application for multi-device user identity confirmation technology click here
