TEXAS GIANT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE LAUNCHES CHEAPER THAN A GALLON OF GAS SPECIAL: FOUR ICE-COLD COCKTAILS & BREWS FOR $3

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse is offering Texans delicious relief from soaring gas prices with the Cheaper Than a Gallon of Gas special. For a limited time at all 19 locations throughout the state, four frosty Icehouse drinks are just $3: Willie's Frozen Jack & Coke, Frozen House Rita, brand new Frozen Hurricane, and all draft beers.

Willie's new Frozen Hurricanes are made with Bacardi Superior Rum, Myers's Original Dark Rum, passion fruit, orange juice, and grenadine; Willie's signature Frozen Ritas--made with El Hacienda 40 Proof Tequila, fresh strawberries, and lime--are available in Strawberry, Regular, or Swirled flavors; and the fan-favorite Willie's Frozen Jack & Coke is an icy spin on the classic combo. Willie's boasts an extensive domestic, imported, and craft draft menu: Every location offers Bud Light, Dos XX, and Michelob Ultra, while most feature Shiner Bock, Blue Moon, Saint Arnold's, Karbach, Coors, Corona, Yuengling, and Miller on draft as well.

The Cheaper Than a Gallon of Gas special will run through April 10, 2022. All locations will offer $3 Frozen Hurricanes, Frozen Jack & Cokes, and Frozen Ritas. The $3 draft special will be available at all locations excluding the Willie's Grill & Icehouse in Jersey Village (17492 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040), which does not offer draft beer.

Willie's Grill & Icehouse is defined by mouthwatering menus, sprawling open-air patio spaces, and genuine friendliness that has endeared the brand to families for almost three decades. Retractable glass garage doors facilitate easy movement between the outdoors and Willie's colorfully decorated interior, rooted in vintage-inspired nods to the Texas icehouse tradition. Outside, games, five massive flat-screen TVs, and ample seating beckon, providing plenty of room for relaxing, watching a game, and reconnecting with family over classic Texas comfort food always made from scratch, served with inspired craft cocktails, local brews, and more.

ABOUT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSE

At Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 19 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. For locations, hours, menus, and more, visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

