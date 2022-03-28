GammaStack Launches Version 2.0 for Its Live Dealer Software

VALLETTA, Malta, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GammaStack, a well-known name in the iGaming industry, is exploring new layers of the industry with every passing year. They are already a prominent iGaming software provider in the industry including but not limited to sports betting, live dealer casinos, online casinos, & RNG game development services. Making an expansion to their live dealer casino software, they have introduced version 2.0 of their software which comes with the support of new casino game types along with advanced technologies updates for meeting up the requirements of their existing & new clients.

Adding to their existing support for Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat, they have now updated support for an array of latest & enticing live dealer casino games in their offerings such as Poker, Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, Gin Rummy, Three Card Poker, Live Keno, Sic Bo, Andar Bahar, Texas Hold'em.

The team at GammaStack works on cutting-edge technologies and tools to ensure a seamless experience for operators and punters. They have expert developers with expertise in advanced technologies such as video vision technology which enables them to incorporate all the requisite functionalities in the live dealer casino software such as OCR scanning, different view modes, admin dashboard, camera swap control, live chat logs, dealers schedule, new arrival monitoring, free seat notification, etc.

Latest live dealer casino game offerings, expertise in advanced video vision technologies, and remarkable experience in the industry have enabled GammaStack to have a happy & satisfied clientele. They have provided their offerings to clients from all over the globe and have dedicatedly covered every bit of their requirements.

"We are glad to introduce version 2.0 of our live dealer casino software! We feel grateful to get the amazing opportunity of helping our existing as well as new clients to grow & prosper in their casino business," says Manoj Trivedi, CMO at GammaStack on their latest live dealer casino offerings.

Whether it's about technology, hardware, or legal consultancy for your live casino business, they can help you in the most perfect manner for your every requirement. 8+ years of experience in the industry has enabled them to build highly innovative & state of the art live dealer casino solutions.

Media Contact:

Manoj Trivedi

Email: sales@gammastack.com

Visit: https://www.gammastack.com

Image 1: Live dealer casino software





