New Gateway to Virginia’s Emerging Immersive Technology Corridor

Richmond, Virginia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccessVR and GCubed Enterprises, Inc. (GCubed), in association with theVirginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and Germanna Community College, are excited to announce that the Nation's First Immersive Learning Lab for Workforce Development is right here in Virginia! The coalition hosted an invitation-only preview event on March 28, at the GCubed office suite in Stafford, Virginia. Participants had an opportunity to experience live VR demonstrations, interact with in-person and virtual role players, engage with industry leaders, and consider how to plan for the workforce of the future.

The AccessVR Lab at GCubed will bring XR (extended reality) immersive technologies to all sectors of society, creating a shared marketplace for the distribution of XR talent, services, products, and commercialized experiences here in the heart of Virginia’s immersive technology corridor. XR is an umbrella term that describes all immersive technologies that merge or extend the reality humans experience by blending virtual and physical worlds or creating a fully immersive experience. These technologies may include augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR).

“We are excited that technologists in the Commonwealth are leading the way in the adoption of VR, AR, and MR technologies for workforce development. AccessVR and GCubed are emerging as thought leaders in the area of immersive training. Their abilities to help companies, colleges, public service agencies, and the military adopt these new technologies as immersive and effective job training tools is impressive.” said VIPC Chief Technology Officer David Ihrie.

The lab will serve as a training center for future content creators via apprenticeships, internships, and career certifications, and it will be the first of a growing network of immersive learning labs accessible to Virginia citizens and businesses to share knowledge, resources, training, and partnering opportunities. The space includes a Development Studio, a Conference Room/Command Center, a TacMaze, 360 Video, and VR (virtual reality) editing suites, and offices.

“The lab is an exciting initiative that brings public/private government, corporate and academic leaders together to assist Virginia Commonwealth citizenry in accessing, adapting, and adopting the massive opportunities in virtual reality,” said Chief Immersive Officer J.J. Ruscella.

“With the proliferation of and advancement in XR technologies, the immersive virtual economy (and the COVID 19 pandemic) has pushed the need for individuals and organizations to embrace new technologies to connect ideas and talent within the workforce of the future, said GCubed CEO and G3CS Founder Vernon Green Jr. “We’re joining forces with AccessVR to make immersive learning a pivotal component of training and education available to everyone in the commonwealth. We want to establish Virginia as a leader and destination for those seeking not only the XR technologies but the workforce that will be trained and prepared by these technologies.”

About AccessVR

AccessVRprovides immersive technology thought leadership and Extended Reality (XR) production expertise in immersive learning, providing the innovation and the tools, strategies and knowledge to empower clients, partners, and citizens to engage the power of story within these technologies. It serves clients within the government, military, K-12 and higher education, healthcare, corporate and small business sectors to unlock human potential by expanding realities and contributing to a more connected and compassionate world. Accessvr.com

About GCubed:

Founded in 2014, GCubed is a veteran-owned, 8(a) IT business with defense, civilian, and commercial past performance. Areas of expertise include network engineering, cybersecurity, and program management. The company is headquartered in Stafford, Va. with contractors across multiple sites in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. https://gcubedinc.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting Innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure and policy initiatives to support Virginia’s innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org.

