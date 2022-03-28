Corporate Tax Consulting Firm DMA Acquires Phoenix Finders Group

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Inc. (DMA), an industry-leading global corporate tax consulting firm and unclaimed property services provider, proudly announces the acquisition of Phoenix Finders Group (PFG), the leading source of unclaimed property asset recovery solutions.

The acquisition of the Colorado-headquartered company further strengthens DMA's unclaimed property market position, expanding the firm's unclaimed property offerings into asset recovery and advocacy.

"The acquisition of Phoenix Finders Group brings market-leading technology and asset recovery experts to the table, further strengthening DMA's unclaimed property suite. Our operations will strongly complement each other by broadening the services offered to both new and existing clients," said Bud Daleiden, Managing Director of Unclaimed Property at DMA.

PFG's Property Locator Solutions (PLS) asset recovery division utilizes a comprehensive approach to researching, identifying, and recovering unclaimed property belonging to businesses. PFG's proprietary and innovative software technology aggregates data from federal, state, city, county, and other jurisdictions. These practices guarantee clients the highest quality of asset location and claims management to ensure maximum net recovery.

Together, DMA and PFG will offer a collaborative experience under one roof, generating the best unclaimed property solutions for clients. According to John Waite, founder and owner of PFG, "We are excited for this opportunity to bring PFG's value-added products to clients and businesses and to combine our services with those of such a strong partner as DMA."

Asset recovery is a natural extension of DMA's best-in-class unclaimed property compliance and consulting services and award-winning AUPTC software, helping reunite companies with uncashed checks and other forms of unclaimed property.

About DMA

DMA, a proudly employee-owned company, has been partnering with many of the world's largest companies since 1972 to solve their corporate tax challenges. We offer industry-leading tax technology solutions and a wide array of tax services, including property tax, transaction tax, state income & franchise tax, value-added tax, commodity tax, customs & duty, fuel & excise tax, and unclaimed property - DMA professionals assist companies with minimizing their taxes, enhancing the efficiency of their tax administration through industry-leading technology solutions, and managing their tax compliance obligations. To learn more about DMA, visit DMAinc.com.

About Phoenix Finders Group

Founded in 2017, PFG leverages industry experience and expertise combined with new and innovative technology and thought leadership. We are committed to assisting our clients with the outstanding customer service and tools necessary to achieve their unclaimed property initiatives. To learn more about Phoenix Finders Group, visit www.phoenixfindersgroup.com.

