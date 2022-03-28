Anastomosis Devices Market Expected To Reach US$ 3,822 Million By 2028– Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anastomosis devices market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 7.1% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 3,822 million by 2028.



An anastomosis is a correlation between cavities or passageways that normally diverge or branch, such as blood vessels, leaf veins, or streams. The most common types of anastomosis are gastrointestinal and vascular anastomosis. During cardiac bypass surgery, vascular anastomosis is the connection of a graft to a blood vessel to form a bypass. Gastrointestinal anastomosis is performed during bowel excision, in which the physician reassembles the two terminals of the intestine together along with stitches or staples. Anastomosis devices are simple to use and reduce reliance on surgeons, which is an important factor in determining long-term efficacy. The crucial element of anastomosis is placed between the graft vessels and the target, and any distortion may result in flow obstruction. As a result, anastomotic devices are made accessible for minimally invasive or endoscopic use to reduce heart operations through small incisions.

Global Anastomosis Devices Market Dynamics

An increase in the number of cardiovascular surgical performed, as well as an increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac disorders and gastrointestinal, are primarily driving the global anastomosis devices market. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 Mn people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019, representing approximately for 32% of all global deaths. Moreover, heart attacks and strokes accounted for 85% of these deaths. This will almost certainly increase consumption for anastomosis devices in the forecasted period. As a result, more R&D is being conducted on anastomosis device advancement for better clinical results. For instance, Vascular Grafts Solutions Ltd. recently announced that the VIOLA, a new device that is used for clampless proximal anastomosis in coronary bypass grafting, had received marketing clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The VIOLA has critical design features that provide a safe and reliable methodology for designing and building clampless proximal anastomoses.

Anastomosis devices are commonly used in coronary artery bypass treatments to improve the operational efficiency of the left ventricular system and increase a patient's survival rate. Furthermore, technological advances and favorable healthcare expenditure scenarios in cardiac procedures such as coronary artery bypass graft, percutaneous coronary intervention, and open-heart valve replacement are propelling the anastomosis market in developed economies. In addition, the market is being driven by rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries for coronary artery bypass graft surgery, the use of anastomosis devices in other surgeries such as orthopaedic, gynecological, and ophthalmic surgeries, and the various benefits of anastomosis devices such as stenosis. Furthermore, reduced vessel leakage and occlusion risks when compared to conventional procedures are expected to drive the growth of the global anastomosis devices market. However, anastomosis complications, such as anastomotic leakages, are expected to hinder the anastomosis device market.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global anastomosis devices market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest during the forthcoming years, owing to an increase in the number of hospitals, the development of healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, a rising geriatric population, as well as the existence of a large patient population. Furthermore, due to strong economic growth, rising healthcare awareness, and an aging population in this region, the regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising R&D activities and rising healthcare expenditures are benefiting the regional market.

Market Segmentation

The global anastomosis devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on type, application and end-user. Based on the product, the market is divided into surgical staplers, surgical sutures, and surgical sealants and adhesives. Based on application, the market bifurcated into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular & thoracic surgeries, and others. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers & clinics.

Major Players

Some major players covered in the global anastomosis devices industry are Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Inc, Medtronic plc, EndoEvolution LLC, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Péters Surgical, Biosintex, Baxter International, Inc., and Meril Life Sciences.

