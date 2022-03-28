John Lemley’s City Cafe Joins GPB Classical Programming Lineup Beginning April 5

Atlanta, GA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Tuesday April 5, listeners of GPB Classical, Georgia Public Broadcasting’s 24-hour classical music channel available via the web, HD Radio and Amazon Alexa devices, will hear a new program joining the lineup. John Lemley’s City Cafe hosted by well-known Atlanta media personality John Lemley, will air at 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Lemley first began hosting and producing a variety of news and arts programs in Atlanta in 1997 for Atlanta NPR affiliate WABE. In 2015, he moved his cultural program, City Cafe to WMLB-Atlanta, where the show was expanded and retooled to focus purely on classical music and arts interviews.

Now set to air exclusively on GPB Classical, plans for City Cafe include a Top 500 playlist of classical music, mixing in some film scores and video gaming music, which has become a successful platform for composers.

“With every piece of music I play and every word that I speak, my focus is on the listener’s lifestyle and what occupies their time during the early afternoon hours,” says Lemley. “Therefore, City Cafe’s playlist is bright and upbeat with occasional selections picked to add a little relaxation to their weekday. In essence, it’s classical music for modern life.”

Listeners can hear City Cafe by visiting gpb.org/classical or enabling the GPB Classical Skill and using the command “Alexa, ask GPB Classical to listen live.” GPB Classical is also available through HD Radio in these markets: Albany (WUNV 91.7 HD 2); Augusta (WACG 90.7 HD2); Columbus (WJSP 88.1 HD2); Macon (WMUM 89.7 HD2) and Savannah (WSVH 91.1 HD2).

In addition to his work on City Cafe, John Lemley is the anchor of CrimeOnline News Update, a daily newscast feature of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Lemley also anchors Momentum, an online TV news roundtable program for the city of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, that addresses topics impacting the greater metro-Atlanta area. Since 2015, he has also served as occasional news anchor for Atlanta radio stations WSTR (Star 94) and WYAY (News Radio 106.7).

