Al Fada Group of Companies Public Placement Remains Scheduled For Registration In Early Q2 2022

Luxemburg, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QF Capital SLP - Main Placement Adviser and Book Runner for the $3Billion USD Al Fada Group of companies Public Placement announced today that the public placement remains scheduled for registration in early Q2 2022.

QF Capital SLP is a member of USIC / USSI/ and the QFTF Fund - registered with the capital market authorities of Luxembourg – H. Burak Erten, Group President stated: "We are pleased to announce that the Al Fada Group of companies Placement, written down from $5 B USD to $3 B USD, remains valid and is expected to be registered within the coming 20 days – whereby our expectation is that our Luxembourg and NYC partners in the USA will achieve subscription completion and closing process early in this Q2 2022. Our timeline target is 45-60 days for remission of funds to the project operations."

"We thank Moore Stephens and Dr. Zayed – AL Fada Minority Shareholder for their great efforts in the restructuring of this excellent placement, to conform to the de risking needed – in light of the current eastern European war."

H. Burak Erten continue: "The Company and placement outline is also submitted to FITCH Ratings for consideration, and we are hopeful they may issue their opinion soon." We were able to maintain the positive fundamentals of the AL Fada Placement using a refocus on ALCOA MAADAN and others as opposed to the still viable but unstable Eastern Europe Value Items such as 20 years take or pay off take agreements for Anodes and Titanium Trade agreements completed earlier. We expect to close based upon the non-Eastern Europe Fundamental value chain which is very significant and exceed $7 B USD in value as per the More Stephen Report on the company and placement."

The AL Fada $3 Billion USD public placement is a hybrid, bond / Equity Placement – one of the largest from the Middle East this year.

The Al Fada Group of companies, led by Al Fada Anode Production in collaboration with ALCOA Maaden and others, in Japan (Kohsei) (Eastern Europe Partners and others), is an international strategic metals production trade and Mining conglomerate based in Kuwait, with production and/or facilities, extending to major trade locations around the world.

Al Fada Group Chairman Mr. Ramzi Nuseibeh is a well-known industrialist in the Gulf - MENA region and is highly respected within the strategic metals market leaders.

Backed with more than $2 Billion debt and equity already arranged and in excess of $300 Million USD Land Value owned by the companies – supported further, by insured 20 year Take or Pay agreements, for Anode and Titanium worth, a minimum of $7 Billion Valuation on the lower range and up to $12 Billion by year 8 as referenced in the Published Study by the Prestigious Moore Stephens Firm.

Al Fada Group intend to list the companies’ major projects on the New York Stock Exchange with a parallel trading for their bond offering here, on the Luxembourg bond market as well.

The offering is supported both aluminum anodes (critical to the production of aluminum) and titanium a geo strategic Metal used in aerospace transportation and defense pre-sold for 20 years pursuant to insured take or pay agreements between the Company and it’s a rated off takers.

All the companies take or pay agreements, are insured for performance over the next 20 years via Willis insurance in the UK a top insurer of high value industrial clients and operations worldwide.

Post registration, Al Fada Group of companies has selected prestigious Law Firm Malouf Ashford and Talbot in New York, to act as legal adviser, joined by the equally prestigious Clifford Chance law firm in London as General counsel and Michelmores Law LLP - for Al Fada.

Major investment banks have been given the opportunity administer DEBT/EQUITY suitors (PWM/PIPE Entities) and to place the corporate bond and the hybrid offering (with a majority of debt and equity already having a pre placed status, with strategic partners and investment banks involved).

Upon registration with markets, the SEC and other regulators, additional details and disclosures will be available to the general public and the institutional investment community worldwide Al Fada minority shareholder and spokesman, Dr Mohamed Zayed states that this offering is likely one of the largest and most important listing of 2022, emerging from the Gulf MENA region.

Further, in line with the pillars of Kuwait’s National Development Plan (Vision 2035), Al Fada Group’s industrial projects will fulfill the goals of a sustainable diversified economy as well as enhancing the global positioning of Kuwait.

The main aspirations of Vision 2035 include restoring the regional leadership role of Kuwait as a financial and commercial hub, and reviving the pivotal role of the Kuwaiti private sector in the leadership of development. Al Fada Group’s consortium of leading international industrial companies will boost the profile of Kuwait as an attractive and enabling hub for foreign investment.

Generating more than 4,300 job opportunities, Al Fada Group aims to train, develop, and employ young professionals in the industrial sector and other complementary sectors that are included in the organization. Sustainable development is a key cornerstone of Al Fada Group’s values and is reflected in their investment in local talents and capabilities.

QF Capital and New Century Global Funds is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in infrastructure, investment banking, fund management, and structured finance. Their Luxembourg securitization platform provides access to large financial institutions, global investment banks, and international insurance markets.

Focused on global institutional capital markets and alternative finance, they specialize in creation of structured finance options and credit derivative management on complex economic, infrastructure, and financial mandates with proprietary facilities converting project risk to third-party credit substitution. Each financial advisory mandate is structured through dedicated special purpose vehicles and licensed fund structures to preserve client confidentiality.

Legal Disclaimer:

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind - Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same

Contact Information:

Al Fada Anodes Production and Metals Group of Companies

Mr. Ramzi Nusseibeh – Group Chairman

Tel: (965) 22404943

Fax: (965) 22454601

PO Box: 4536 Safat - Kuwait

Website: https://alfadaanodes.com/

Email: info@arabinvestmentcorporation.com

Al Fada Holdings - UK – Public Spokesman

Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom,

EC1V 2NX Reg# 13072099

Tel: + 441138300672 Fax: + 441138300661

US INSTITUTIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC

QF CAPITAL SLP

US SPECIALTY INSURANCE LLC

34, Rue Notre-Dame, L-2240 Luxembourg

Tel. +352 24 84 68 1 / F: +352 248468-68

hbe@theintl.us

hbe@qftf.fund

hbe@qgroup.capital

www.qftf.fund

www.qgroup.capital

www.uscapital.us-

www.qi-am.eu

